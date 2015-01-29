Phase III trial shows Novartis' Jakavi significantly improves hematocrit control

Results from the pivotal Phase III trial of Jakavi (ruxolitinib) carried out by Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The results showed that Jakavi significantly improved hematocrit control without the need for phlebotomy and reduced spleen size in patients with polycythemia vera, who had an inadequate response to, or unacceptable side-effects from, hydroxyurea.
Alessandro Vanucchi, the lead study author, said: "A key challenge in treating patients with PV is the development of resistance or intolerance to currently available therapies such as hydroxyurea, which leaves us with very limited alternative treatment options to effectively manage the disease. This study indicates that ruxolitinib may represent an important advance for this population of patients with PV, a disease that can lead to serious complications and difficult daily symptoms."
