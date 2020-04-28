Sunday 11 January 2026

Photocure regains rights to bladder cancer treatment

28 April 2020
Oslo, Norway-based Photocure (OSE: PHO) has regained sales and marketing rights to Cysview (hexaminolevulinate), known in Europe as Hexvix, from French firm Ipsen (Euronext: IPN).

The firms, which entered into  a commercialization deal in 2011, have now agreed terms for Photocure to regain the rights currently held by Ipsen.

Photocure, which saw a 10% share price jump following the announcement, said it is aiming to become a “global leader in bladder cancer.”

