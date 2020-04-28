Photocure regains rights to bladder cancer treatment

Oslo, Norway-based Photocure (OSE: PHO) has regained sales and marketing rights to Cysview (hexaminolevulinate), known in Europe as Hexvix, from French firm Ipsen (Euronext: IPN).
The firms, which entered into a commercialization deal in 2011, have now agreed terms for Photocure to regain the rights currently held by Ipsen.
Photocure, which saw a 10% share price jump following the announcement, said it is aiming to become a “global leader in bladder cancer.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze