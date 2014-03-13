PhRMA links up on national campaign to help increase clinical trials diversity

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the National Minority Quality Forum have announced a first-of-its-kind national campaign to help increase diversity in clinical trials in the USA.

The I’m In campaign will raise awareness about the importance of clinical research and encourage greater participation by diverse patient populations to help researchers develop potential new life-saving medicines. Partnerships with patient advocacy organizations, provider groups, individual physicians, clinical trials sponsors and researchers will help to drive campaign awareness and involvement.