PhRMA praises innovative medicines to target novel diseases

The USA’s biopharmaceutical research companies are developing 435 innovative new medicines to target 15 leading chronic conditions affecting the Medicare population, according to a new report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

These medicines in development – all either in clinical trials or under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) –are diverse in scope. They include 110 for diabetes, 62 for rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, 67 for Alzheimer’s disease, 61 for heart disease – heart failure, hypertension, ischemic heart disease and high cholesterol, and 40 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The report cites an aging population and climbing life expectancy for higher rates of chronic diseases which remain a major challenge for the country’s health care system. Nearly 92% of older adults have at least one chronic condition, and 77% have at least two, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA).