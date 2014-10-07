PhRMA report outlines progress made into fighting cancer

America's biopharmaceutical research companies are developing nearly 800 new medicines and vaccines for cancer, according to a new report released from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

The report found that biopharmaceutical research companies continue to explore new avenues to fight cancer. Researchers are also identifying ways to use existing medicines, either alone or in combination with other therapies, to treat various types of cancers more effectively than current standards of care. The American Cancer Society added that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the USA, accounting for nearly one of every four deaths.

PhRMA president and chief executive John Castellani, said: "In recent decades, we have seen great progress in developing effective cancer treatments that help extend lives, improve quality of life and increase productivity. Continued research has expanded our knowledge of how cancer develops and how to target medicines for specific cancer types, which has resulted in more effective therapies for patients. Although the death rate from cancer has been steadily declining for the past four decades, its toll is still staggering. Despite the complexity of the challenge, researchers at biopharmaceutical companies remain committed to developing new treatment options for patients."