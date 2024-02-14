Thursday 18 June 2026

PhRMA’s IRA price-setting objection thrown out by judge

Pharmaceutical
14 February 2024
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US trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has made clear its opposition to the drug price-setting provisions in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

But the group’s attempts to stop the price-curbing measures have suffered a setback, with a federal judge on Monday throwing out PhRMA’s lawsuit in the District Court for the Western District of Texas.

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More on this story...

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5 March 2024
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PhRMA presents new reason to disfavor Inflation Reduction Act
18 December 2023
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Florida to import Canadian meds under Biden's cost saving plan
8 January 2024




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