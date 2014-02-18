Pipeline innovation bodes well for systemic lupus erythematosus market

While the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treatment market is predominantly limited to GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) and off-label Rituxan (rituximab, from Roche [ROG: SIX]), new emerging entrants, which appear to offer significant therapeutic benefits, will cause dramatic changes to the future SLE biological treatment market landscape.

According to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, there are extensive research efforts into innovative biologic programs in the SLE pipeline, which target a wide range of cytokines modulators, as well as including cellular targets of the immune system. In fact, cytokine modulators now constitute the largest proportion (33%) of all active pipeline programs for SLE.

LymphoCide and Lupuzor likely to come to market with next decade