Piramal Pharma partners with Epirium Bio on orphan drugs development

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) (BSE: 500302), today said it will be partnering with Epirium Bio on an exclusive manufacturing relationship for new orphan drugs targeting rare diseases with high unmet needs.
News of the accord, financial terms of which were not revealed, pushed PEL’s shares 6.6% higher to 1,527.10 rupees by closed of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange today,
The PPS team is providing Epirium with an integrated program that encompasses formulation development, supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)s and intermediates, chemistry development and manufacturing, and solid oral dosage form drug product.
