Sunday 11 January 2026

Pitfalls on the way to a single EAEU market, says Russian trade group

Pharmaceutical
19 October 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

2020 was the year of bringing the drug dossier in correspondence with the unified rules of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened in this process. This will now be a feature of the Russian pharmaceutical industry: continuation of the dialogue" meeting on October 27, the Association of the Russian Pharmaceutical Products (ARFP/ARPM) says.

From January 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturers will have to register their products only in accordance with union requirements. And by 2025, the rules for the production and sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices should be fully unified on the territory of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. However, a number of the Union states have taken the initiative to keep the national drug registration systems in force in parallel with the Union's norms and to postpone the transition period for two years.

“These proposals must have a serious justification with an indication of the work plan. But, I think that there was enough time for preparation, emphasized Victor Dmitriev, general director of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Maintaining a dual system is a big burden on both the regulator and the business, he noted.

The single pharmaceutical market will reduce barriers associated with the specifics of national pharmaceutical markets, significantly increase the quality, safety and effectiveness of drugs, and most importantly, accessibility for the population of the participating countries.

To date, pharmaceutical companies in five countries are actively registering drugs under new rules, bringing the portfolio's registration dossiers in correspondence with the established requirements. More than 80 drugs have already received registration certificates according to the rules of the EAEU. About 400 dossiers are under examination, of which 310 are in the Russian Federation. Registration is very intensive, technical problems arise with a single integrated information system. Its throughput is much lower than the volume of documents provided at present.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian industry struggling with new government rules
31 January 2020
Generics
Russian pharma group urges clarity on patent breaking rules
19 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian govt and drugmakers aim to ensure uninterrupted COVID-19 drug supplies
15 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia's St Petersburg to attract global drugmakers to establish production
12 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze