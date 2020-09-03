Pivotal results offer hope for breakthrough in ALS

US CNS-focussed drug developer Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has published results from the pivotal CENTAUR trial, evaluating AMX0035, in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

AMX0035 is an investigational therapy which is designed to protect the brain by targeting certain degeneration pathways in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Data from the study show that CENTAUR met its prespecified primary outcome, with a clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant benefit according to a commonly-used scale.