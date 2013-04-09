Thursday 8 January 2026

Pivotal Therapeutics' Vascazen meets primary endpoint in Reveal trial

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2013

Canadian specialty pharma firm Pivotal Therapeutics (CNSX: PVO), with a focus on Omega-3 therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and overall health, has announce that Vascazen met its primary endpoint in the REVEAL trial. Vascazen is the second to market prescription only Omega-3 therapy available in the USA and is available by prescription nationwide.

Additionally, Vascazen achieved statistical significance in various secondary endpoints in patients presenting with elevated triglycerides (>200mg/dL < 500mg/dL). The data has been accepted for presentation at the American Heart Association's Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology (ATVB) 2013 Scientific Sessions (ATVB) at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, May 1-3, 2013.

"This data represents a significant milestone for Vascazen as a treatment option for the thousands of people who are Omega-3 deficient and suffer from elevated triglycerides yet remain below the threshold of ‘very high’ triglycerides required for treatment with currently available prescription medications" said George Jackowski, chairman and chief scientific officer. "This landmark study is among the first that examined Omega-3 deficiency pre and post treatment and brings the importance of its correction to the forefront as an important part in managing CVD patients. We are very excited to be presenting our top line results at this premier conference as it attracts the top clinicians and scientists in all areas of cardiovascular disease focusing on lipids and heart disease," he added.

