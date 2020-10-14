Planned COVID-19 vaccine trials show level of research ahead

It seems hard to believe that it has only been around eight months since many companies started working on COVID-19 vaccines, with some having already entered late-stage research and the clamor for an approval growing ever louder.

In fact, approved vaccines are already being used by parts of the population in Russia and China, though the western world is still searching for that crucial Phase III evidence that a safe and effective option is ready to be rolled out.

This may come from a vaccine already in Phase III trials, such as the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) candidate or the prospect from The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), but this is not guaranteed as those studies may not deliver the desired data.