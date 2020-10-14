Tuesday 3 March 2026

Planned COVID-19 vaccine trials show level of research ahead

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2020
vaccinebig

It seems hard to believe that it has only been around eight months since many companies started working on COVID-19 vaccines, with some having already entered late-stage research and the clamor for an approval growing ever louder.

In fact, approved vaccines are already being used by parts of the population in Russia and China, though the western world is still searching for that crucial Phase III evidence that a safe and effective option is ready to be rolled out.

This may come from a vaccine already in Phase III trials, such as the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) candidate or the prospect from The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), but this is not guaranteed as those studies may not deliver the desired data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials
13 October 2020
Biotechnology
Rentschler Biopharma brought in to help manufacture Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues guidance on EUA for COVID-19 vaccines, despite Trump wrath
7 October 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial
14 October 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Paul Chaplin steps down as Bavarian Nordic CEO
Biotechnology
Paul Chaplin steps down as Bavarian Nordic CEO
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck advances Welireg into earlier-stage kidney cancer with Phase III win
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
United Therapeutics’ ralinepag reduced risk of clinical worsening in PAH
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
OSE sharpens focus on late-stage assets as pipeline narrows
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
3T Biosciences poaches Kite exec to head clinical operations
3 March 2026
Generics
ESTEVE CDMO’s $15.5M expansion of Chicago API facility
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - February 2026
2 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Protagonist Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide-based therapeutics for hematology and immunology indications. Protagonist Therapeutics applies a proprietary constrained peptide platform to targets that are difficult to address with traditional small molecules or biologics.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Merck advances Welireg into earlier-stage kidney cancer with Phase III win
3 March 2026
United Therapeutics’ ralinepag reduced risk of clinical worsening in PAH
3 March 2026
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - February 2026
2 March 2026
China clears Jaypirca in new blood cancer indications
2 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze