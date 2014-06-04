Planned top executive moves at Bayer and Sanofi

There were a couple of surprise planned departures and relocations revealed at European pharmaceutical majors, first at Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and also at France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
At its meeting yesterday, the supervisory board of Bayer AG took a number of decisions relating to the future composition of the company’s board of management.In line with his own wishes, the contract of chief executive Marijn Dekkers will be extended by just two years on expiration of the initial five-year period.
Dr Dekkers (aged 56) cited family reasons for extending his contract only until the end of 2016. Dr Dekkers informed Bayer employees that he plans to split time between the USA and Germany as of 2016. "My obligations as chief executive at Bayer wouldn't allow me this personal flexibility, and I wouldn't be able to work successfully living on two continents," he said. The company indicated that the supervisory board would select a CEO replacement at a later date
To ensure continuity in key aspects of Bayer’s future development, the supervisory board has appointed Werner Baumann, currently chief financial officer, as chief strategy and portfolio officer, effective October 1, 2014. Mr Baumann’s existing contract runs until December 31, 2017.
Also effective October 1, 2014, Johannes Dietsch, currently senior Bayer representative and CFO for Greater China based in Shanghai, will assume the position of chief financial officer of the group. He will be appointed to the board of management of Bayer AG effective September 1, 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze