PM Modi seeks US investment in India's healthcare sector

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted US pharmaceutical giants to invest in healthcare. Making a strong pitch on Wednesday for American business to invest in India, Mr Modi emphasized that there was never a better time to invest in a "nation you can trust."
The PM was delivering the keynote address at the US-India Business Council. Stating that India is emerging as a land of opportunity for investors, Mr Modi said the country attracted $20 billion foreign investment amid COVID-19.
"Investment is the best show of confidence. Every year, we are reaching record highs in Foreign Direct Investment," he said, adding that several Council officials had informed that "pledged investment" from the US has already crossed $40 billion this year.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
