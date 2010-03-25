Poland's Bioton and Polpharma investigating the possibility of a merger; BMI sees pharma market attractive to MNCs

Polish pharmaceutical companies Bioton and Polpharma have announced they are investigating the possibility of a merger, with further details to be published later in 2010, reports Business Monitor International.
In addition, a side-deal has been struck through which Polpharma could buy the antibiotics branch of Bioton for between 90 million zloty ($32 million) and 110 million zloty, as well as its two Italian subsidiaries.
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