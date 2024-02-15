Poolbeg Pharma names executive chairman

Cathal Friel, co-founder, substantial shareholder, and currently non-executive chairman of London-listed Poolbeg Pharma (AIM: POLB), is assuming the role of executive chairman at the company effective immediately.

Mr Friel brings valuable experience from his longstanding track record of value creation in a number of public companies, including as co-founder of Amryt Pharma, which was acquired by Italy’s Chiesi Farmaceutici for $1.48 billion in 2023. He was also the executive chairman and co-founder of hVIVO (formerly Open Orphan plc) which IPO'd in June 2019 at 5.6 pence with a market capitalization of ~£14 million. Open Orphan plc made a recommended all-equity offer for hVIVO in December 2019 for £12.96 million with the acquisition completing in January 2020. Since then, Cathal and his team have transformed hVIVO into a fast growing, profitable company with revenues of over £56 million, a share price of ~28 pence and a market capitalization of ~£200 million.