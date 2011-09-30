Portuguese hospitals block access to new medicines as retail drug sector expected to meet savings goal

Access to expensive medicines is becoming increasingly difficult in Portuguese public hospitals, while savings with retail pharmacy expenditure are expected to be better than projections in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) deal signed by the government, according to a research note released its author, Tania Rodrigues, an analyst at IHS Global Insight.
Patient association groups are complaining that the treatment of diseases that involve more expensive medicines is "increasingly becoming more difficult" to access in Portuguese public hospitals. There are hospitals that are refusing or making it harder to access medicines for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis or spondylitis, Arisete Saraiva, president of patient association Platforma Mais Saude told the Sol newspaper.
Latest complaint focussed on Pfizer’s Vyndaqel
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze