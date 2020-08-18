Poseida plummets on CAR-T trial death

San Diego, USA-based biotech Poseida Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTX) lost nearly a third of its market value in the opening hour of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the company’s filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on the Phase I trial of P-PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer.

The trial has been paused to allow for a patient’s death to be investigated, and whether it is linked to treatment with Poseida’s CAR-T therapy.