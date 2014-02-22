Thursday 8 January 2026

Positive CHMP opinion for Teva’s DuoResp Spiromax for asthma and COPD

Pharmaceutical
22 February 2014

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) DuoResp Spiromax (budesonide & formoterol fumarate dihydrate) inhalation powder, a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

The recommendation is for the treatment of patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when a combination inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-adrenoceptor agonist is appropriate. This CHMP decision creates a path forward for a final approval decision from the European Commission that is expected in the next few months.

DuoResp Spiromax is a new multi-dose dry-powder inhaler with a combination of budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid to treat the underlying inflammation in asthma and COPD, and formoterol fumarate dihydrate, a rapid-acting and long-lasting beta2 agonist for the relief of bronchoconstriction in asthma and COPD. The Spiromax inhaler uses unique breath-actuated technology to deliver a consistent dose of the medicines from the first dose to the last.

