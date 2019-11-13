Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive data for Neurocrine's pioneering neurology medicine

13 November 2019
Californian neurology specialist Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) has published positive long-term data from the Phase III KINECT 4 study of Ingrezza (valbenazine).

In the study, certain people with moderate or severe tardive dyskinesia (TD), a disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements of the body, experienced reductions of their symptoms.

Approximately 90% of people receiving 40mg or 80mg of Ingrezza achieved an up to 50% improvement from baseline, as measured by a commonly-used scale. The therapy was generally well tolerated with no new safety concerns observed.

