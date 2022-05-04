Positive data support rise of Kisqali in breast cancer

At the annual breast cancer congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib).

The analysis of a Kisqali-fulvestrant combo shows a significant OS benefit of nearly 16 months compared to those treated with fulvestrant alone.

While Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib) has long been the leader among targeted therapies of this type, since launching in 2015, sales have slowed in recent quarters, while rivals have gained ground.