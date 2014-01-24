Positive EMA/CHMP opinion for GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Eperzan

Among a batch of positive opinions issued today by the European Medicines Agency’ s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), there was good news for UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) relating to Eperzan (albiglutide).

The CHMP recommending marketing authorization for albiglutide, proposed as a once-weekly treatment to improve glycemic control in adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: