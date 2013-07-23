Positive EU opinion for orphan drug exclusivity for Raptor's Procysbi

US drugmaker Raptor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RPTP) has received a positive opinion from the European Union Committee for Orphan Medical Products (COMP) recommending orphan drug exclusivity for Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate).
The gastro-resistant hard capsules are intended for the management of nephropathic cystinosis, a rare genetic condition, in children and adults. Final adoption of the opinions on drug approval and orphan exclusivity are expected from the European Commission in the coming months.
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