Positive findings for remdesivir in moderate COVID-19 from IQWiG

Since July 2020, remdesivir has been conditionally approved in Europe for the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen but no invasive ventilation, and has now been reviewed by the German health technology assessor.

The drug is marketed in this indication by US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) under the trade name Veklury, and generated first-quarter sales of $1.46 billion for the company, and $2.8 billion in full-year 2020.

In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has now investigated whether the drug, which was originally developed by Gilead for the treatment of Ebola virus disease, offers these patients an added benefit compared to the appropriate comparator therapy.