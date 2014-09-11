Positive new data for AbbVie’s Humira in HS

US pharma group AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has released results from a Phase III pivotal study demonstrating that its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira (adalimumab) is effective in reducing common clinical signs and symptoms in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), specifically the number of abscesses and inflammatory nodules.
These data were presented at the 44th Annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Humira is currently the world's top-selling prescription drug in 2013, responsible for more than half of AbbVie’s sales, which reached $3.29 billion in the second quarter of 2014, a year-on-year rise of 26%. However, Humira is expected to begin losing patent protection by the end of 2016.
