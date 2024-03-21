Thursday 18 June 2026

Positive new data on Tagrisso in EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2024
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UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today released results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial that showed its Tagrisso (osimertinib) with the addition of chemotherapy provided a clinically-meaningful and consistent benefit in subsequent outcomes after disease progression in patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tagrisso with the addition of chemotherapy also demonstrated a favorable trend toward overall survival (OS) improvement at two years of follow up. These results were presented today at the 2024 European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in Prague, Czech Republic.

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