Positive new data on Tagrisso in EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today released results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial that showed its Tagrisso (osimertinib) with the addition of chemotherapy provided a clinically-meaningful and consistent benefit in subsequent outcomes after disease progression in patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tagrisso with the addition of chemotherapy also demonstrated a favorable trend toward overall survival (OS) improvement at two years of follow up. These results were presented today at the 2024 European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in Prague, Czech Republic.