Positive new Ph III data from once-daily simeprevir presented at APASL

Encouraging new Phase III data for the once-daily protease inhibitor simeprevir (trade name Olysio in the USA) have been presented at the Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) in Brisbane, Australia, reports Swedish drugmaker Medivir (OMX: MVIR).
The Phase III ATTAIN study in treatment-experienced adult patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and compensated liver disease achieved its primary efficacy endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of simeprevir compared to telaprevir when both are given in combination with PegIFN/RBV. Simeprevir demonstrated superior safety profile including fewer adverse events (AEs), fewer serious adverse events (SAEs) and less anemia versus telaprevir.
Drug under development with Janssen
