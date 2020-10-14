Saturday 28 March 2026

Positive new real-world data for Gilotrif in lung cancer

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2020
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German family-owned pharm major Boehringer Ingelheim has released new data for Gilotrif (afatinib) which further affirm its activity in squamous cell carcinoma of the lung and, in a separate study, epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

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More on this story...

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2 September 2020
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Updated real-world data on Boehringer's Gilotrif
5 August 2019
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10 February 2016




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