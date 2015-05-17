Positive new safety data for AstraZeneca’s Movantik

Furtheranalysis of the Phase III KODIAC-04, KODIAC-05 and KODIAC-08 studies were presented Saturday at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2015 in Washington DC, USA, showed that AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Movantik (naloxegol) had a similar incidence of adverse events (AEs) among elderly patients as compared to placebo or usual care.
The study evaluated the effects of daily oral administration of Movantik 12.5mg or 25mg versus placebo among outpatients 65 years and older with opioid-induced constipation (OIC) and chronic non-cancer pain.
The incidence of AEs reported among patients taking Movantik was similar to those taking placebo or usual care.Safety results among this subset were generally consistent with those seen in the overall patient populations from Phase III studies.
