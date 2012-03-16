Positive NICE news for Gilenya for MS and Incivo for hep C

There was good news from the UK drugs watchdog the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) this morning (March 16), when the agency announced recommendations for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya (fingolimod) from Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) reversing an earlier decision - and hepatitis C agent Incivo (telaprevir) from a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
In its final draft guidance, the NICE outlines its plans to recommend fingolimod, the first pill-based medicine to help reduce the number of relapses for some adults who have a particular type of multiple sclerosis. This positive recommendation is a change from NICE’s previous draft guidance last December and follows a public consultation during which Novartis and clinicians provided additional information and analyses.
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