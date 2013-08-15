Positive Ph III data for Trajenta in elderly type 2 diabetes patients

Elderly people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) treated for 24 weeks with the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor linagliptin, marketed by German family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) as Trajenta and Tradjenta, experienced significant reductions in blood glucose levels (HbA1c) compared with those receiving placebo.
In addition, according to a study published in The Lancet, the overall safety and tolerability profile of linagliptin was similar to placebo, with no significant difference in hypoglycemia. Tradjenta generated first-half sales of 200 million euros ($267 million) for the German firm.
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