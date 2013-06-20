Positive Ph III findings on ALK's new house dust mite allergy immunotherapy; EU filing expected in 2014

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has announced positive outcome of the first of two pivotal Phase III trials with its new allergy immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of house dust mite-induced respiratory diseases. The MERIT trial meets its primary endpoint and demonstrates that the new treatment has a significant clinical effect in allergic rhinitis. The positive outcome allows for a European filing in 2014, the company said.
The results demonstrate that the treatment significantly reduces symptoms and medication use in patients with house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis. The results were highly statistically significant (p<0.01). The trial also demonstrated that the treatment was well tolerated and had a favorable safety profile.
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