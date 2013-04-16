Positive Ph III results for Almirall and Forest's combination COPD drug

Spain’s largest pharma company Almirall (ALM: MC) and USA-based partner Forest Laboratories (NYSE:FRX) announced positive top-line results from a six month pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of fixed dose combinations of aclidinium bromide (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate (LABA) delivered by Almirall’s inhaler Genuair (Pressair in the USA) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Shares of Almirall, already up 70% over the past year, edged another 1% higher to 10.54 euros by 1.00 GMT on April 16. If approved, the new drug combo would enter a global market sector that was worth $10.59 in 2010 and forecast to grow to $12.62 billion by 2017, according to Transparency Market Research.