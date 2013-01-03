Positive Ph III results for Bayer's Nexavar in thyroid cancer

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and US partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX) this morning revealed that a Phase III trial of Nexavar (sorafenib) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer has met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.

Dubbed DECISION, the study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Nexavar compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability were generally consistent with the known profile of Nexavar. Detailed efficacy and safety analysis from this study are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.