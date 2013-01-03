Positive Ph III results for Bayer's Nexavar in thyroid cancer

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and US partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX) this morning revealed that a Phase III trial of Nexavar (sorafenib) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer has met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.
Dubbed DECISION, the study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Nexavar compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability were generally consistent with the known profile of Nexavar. Detailed efficacy and safety analysis from this study are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze