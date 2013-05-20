Positive Ph III results for Novo Nordisk's FIX derivative for hemophilia B

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) says it has completed paradigm 2, the first Phase III trial with a long-acting FIX derivative, N9-GP (glycopegylated recombinant factor IX), for hemophilia B patients, with successful results. Paradigm 2 is a multicenter, blinded trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of N9-GP when used for on-demand or prophylactic treatment in patients with haemophilia B.
In the trial, 74 patients were treated for six months on-demand, or 12 months by a prophylactic regimen of 40 U/kg or 10 U/kg N9-GP once weekly. The median bleeding rate for patients treated on-demand was 15.6 episodes per year. Patients on prophylaxis had a median annualised bleeding rate of 1.0 and 2.9 episodes per year, when treated with weekly doses of 40 U/kg and 10 U/kg, respectively.
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