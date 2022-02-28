Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive Phase II results for Bavarian Nordic's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

28 February 2022
Denmark-based vaccines developer Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) today announced additional positive results from a Phase II clinical trial of its non-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, which is being developed as a universal booster vaccine. The company’s shares were up more than 3% at 16.80 Danish kroner in early trading.

Bavarian Nordic has an agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2. The agreement is valued at up to 800 million kroner ($125.6 million) and aims to support the completion of the development towards licensure of ABNCoV2 as a booster vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic has  previously reported results from a group of 103 seropositive subjects who had been initially vaccinated with either mRNA or adenovirus-based vaccines showing that vaccination with ABNCoV2 (100μg) was able to demonstrate a strong boosting effect, increasing the existing levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies against the Wuhan variant to levels reported to be highly efficacious (>90%) against SARS-CoV-21. A similar fold increase was observed for all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested (Wuhan, Alpha, Beta and Delta) following the booster vaccination with ABNCoV2.

