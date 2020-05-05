Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive Phase III data for Lupin's trichomoniasis candidate

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2020
lupin-big

India’s Lupin (BSE: 500257) has announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase III clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in 147 female patients with trichomoniasis.

Solosec came into Lupin’s portfolio via its October 2017 acquisition of Symbiomix Therapeutics for around $200 million, and the drug gained US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women in May that year.

The trial demonstrated a clinically- and statistically-significant response rate, or microbiological cure, in patients dosed with Solosec as compared to placebo (p<0.001), with the news sending Lupin’s shares up 2.57 to 862.70 rupees yesterday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Lupin confirms sale of Japan business to Unison
13 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
India's Lupin inks second multi-million deal with a global pharma major
4 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Lupin adds to women's health portfolio with buy of US firm
12 October 2017
Pharmaceutical
Lupin pens distribution deals for NaMuscla in key EU territories
3 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze