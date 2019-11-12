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Positive Phase III result for Mallinckrodt

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2019
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UK-incorporated drugmaker Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has announced positive results from the Phase III CONFIRM study of terlipressin, in people with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1).

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