Positive Phase III results for Madrigal’s resmetirom in NASH published

Despite posting positive clinical trial results for its resmetirom, being trialled in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH,) US drug developer Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL) saw its shares close down more than 9% at $173.71 yesterday.

The company announced the publication of the pivotal Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial of resmetirom in the New England Journal of Medicine.