Positive Phase III results for Merck's arpraziquantel in schistosomiasis

16 November 2021
German pharma and life sciences firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and the Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium today announced that the pivotal Phase III trial for arpraziquantel, a potential new treatment option for the neglected tropical disease schistosomiasis, has met the primary endpoint of clinical cure in children three months to six years of age.

Arpraziquantel is tailored to the needs of the estimated 50 million preschool-aged children suffering from schistosomiasis, who currently have no treatment option, and forms part of an ongoing effort to eliminate this devastating parasitic disease.

“With this milestone, we continue our commitment to eliminating schistosomiasis and ensuring all people affected by this neglected tropical disease have access to a life-saving therapy. Together with our Consortium partners, we are steadfast in our vision to bring new hope to the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive Healthcare.

