Positive Phase IV results for Santhera and Chiesi's Raxone

Pharmaceutical
23 June 2021
Rare diseases specialist Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) has announced positive top-line results from its long-term Phase IV LEROS study with Raxone (idebenone) in the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

The primary endpoint, proportion of eyes with clinically relevant benefit after 12 months treatment with Raxone versus untreated patients from an external control group, was met with high statistical significance.

Efficacy data confirm and extend previous findings which demonstrated that Raxone can prevent further vision loss and promote recovery of vision in LHON patients.

