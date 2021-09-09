Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease

Pharmaceutical
9 September 2021
Zambon, a privately-owned Italian pharmaceutical company, has presented positive final results from the Phase III PROMIS-I study at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Annual Meeting.

This data shows that inhalation via the I-neb Adaptive Aerosol Delivery System of colistimethate sodium (CMS I-neb) results in reduction of pulmonary exacerbations in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients compared to placebo.

The primary endpoint was met, the annual rate of exacerbations was significantly lower in patients receiving CMS I-neb, and the treatment was shown to be well tolerated.

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


