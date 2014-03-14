Positive results from Anoro Ellipta vs Seretide and Advair Diskus in patients in COPD

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) today announced positive results from three Phase III studies with their combination chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Two studies comparing the efficacy and safety of the combination anticholinergic/long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, Anoro Ellipta (umeclidinium/vilanterol, UMEC/VI) with inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist combination, Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol FSC 250/50) and the third comparing the efficacy and safety of Anoro Ellipta with Seretide DiskusFSC 500/50 in patients with COPD and no history of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations in the last year.
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