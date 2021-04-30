Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive results of Phase-III clinical trial of Velphoro in China

Pharmaceutical
30 April 2021
vifor-big

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) today announced positive results from a Phase-III study in China (PA-CL-CHINA-01), evaluating the efficacy of Velphoro (PA21: sucroferric oxyhydroxide) compared to sevelamer carbonate in lowering and maintaining serum phosphorus in adult Chinese patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis after 12 weeks of treatment.

The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority versus sevelamer carbonate in the change from baseline in serum phosphorus levels at week 12.

Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, chief medical officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: “We are delighted by the positive results from the PA-CL-CHINA-01 study, which confirm previous data generated in the US and Europe, and reinforce the potential of Velphoro as an important new treatment option for dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia in China where there is a high prevalence of CKD1. This is another important step in our geographic expansion and will further strengthen the position of Velphoro as a global leader in the calcium-free phosphate binder market.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Vifor Pharma in $85 million licensing deal for ChemoCentryx's CCX168 for orphan and rare renal diseases
10 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
US milestone for Veltassa validates Vifor's $1.5 billion Relypsa deal, execs say
28 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
Vifor's Velphoro gains marketing authorization in the EU for hyperphosphatemia
27 August 2014




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze