Positive results with MannKind's type 1 diabetes drug please investors

There was good news for loss-making US drugmaker MannKind (Nasdaq: MNKD), when the company announced positive preliminary results from Study 171, a Phase III clinical trial of Afrezza (insulin human [rDNA origin]) Inhalation Powder, an investigational, ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin therapy, administered using MannKind’s next-generation (Gen2) inhaler (also known as the Dreamboat inhaler), in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Development of Afrezza was stalled a while back, when the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter, calling for additional information (The Pharma Letter January 21, 2011). Sales of the product, given it finally gains approval, have been forecast as $2 billion to $3 billion. Release of the latest research pushed the company’s shares up as much as 30% to $8.90 in pre-market trading yesterday (August 14).