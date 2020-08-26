Positive result for new CML treatment asciminib

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced positive data from a primary analysis of the Phase III ASCEMBL study.

Novartis is trialling asciminib (ABL001), a novel STAMP inhibitor which the firm believes could help address tyrosine-kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistance and intolerance in later treatment lines of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

The trial met its primary endpoint of statistically-significant superiority in major molecular response (MMR), compared with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Bosulif (bosutinib).