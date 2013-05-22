Positive trial results for Otsuka and Lundbeck's Abilify Maintena in schizophrenia

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578)) and Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: DC) today (May 22) announced results from a preliminary analysis that showed statistically significant reductions (p<0.0001) in total psychiatric hospitalization rates in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia who were converted to once-monthly Abilify Maintena – an extended-release injectable suspension formulation of aripiprazole – compared to previous treatment with daily standard-of-care (SOC) oral antipsychotics. These data were presented in a poster at the 166th American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco.

Relapse, or an acute exacerbation of the disease, can result in hospitalization. It also has been reported that hospitalization may contribute to higher health care costs. "While further data are needed to confirm these findings, these results are exciting," said study investigator John Kane, Chairman of Psychiatry, at the Zucker Hillside Hospital, and vice president, Behavioral Health Services, North Shore-LIJ Health System. "Due to the nature of schizophrenia, patients are at high risk for hospitalization, which can often result from a disease relapse. So the more we can improve the management of symptoms, the better for patients and society as a whole," he added.