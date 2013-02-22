Positive trials results for Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa for prevention of recurrent DVT and PE

Findings from the RE-MEDY and RE-SONATE trials investigating German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s already marketed Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) in the long-term prevention of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) demonstrate that Pradaxa 150mg twice daily is an effective option with a favorable safety profile for the extended prevention of recurrence of these venous thromboembolism (VTE) after a first event.
Reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, in the RE-SONATE trial, Pradaxa reduced the risk of recurrent events of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism by 92% compared with placebo. In the RE-MEDY study, Pradaxa compared to warfarin showed a 46% lower risk of clinically relevant bleeding (including major bleeding) while the protection from recurrent VTE was similar to warfarin. However, compared with placebo, dabigatran resulted in more bleeding episodes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze