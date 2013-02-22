Positive trials results for Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa for prevention of recurrent DVT and PE

Findings from the RE-MEDY and RE-SONATE trials investigating German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s already marketed Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) in the long-term prevention of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) demonstrate that Pradaxa 150mg twice daily is an effective option with a favorable safety profile for the extended prevention of recurrence of these venous thromboembolism (VTE) after a first event.

Reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, in the RE-SONATE trial, Pradaxa reduced the risk of recurrent events of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism by 92% compared with placebo. In the RE-MEDY study, Pradaxa compared to warfarin showed a 46% lower risk of clinically relevant bleeding (including major bleeding) while the protection from recurrent VTE was similar to warfarin. However, compared with placebo, dabigatran resulted in more bleeding episodes.