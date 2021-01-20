Positive UK reimbursement decision for Amryt's Myalepta

Anglo-Irish rare diseases specialist Amryt Pharma (LSE: AMYT) has won a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Myalepta (metreleptin).

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved Myalepta for reimbursement in England and Wales, as replacement therapy for the treatment of leptin deficiency.

Approved in Europe in 2018, the product is used as an adjunct to diet to treat Leptin deficiency in people with congenital or acquired general lipodystrophy (GL) and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL).