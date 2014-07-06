Positive WHO assessment of China’s vaccines regulatory authority

China's national vaccine supervision system has met or passed all the standard requirements of the World Health Organization, according to a WHO statement on Friday.
I have just announced that the China Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory system for vaccines has been assessed by WHO with outstanding results, WHO director general Margaret Chan declared.
The WHO stipulates only countries with an approved national vaccine regulatory system can receive WHO accreditation and have their vaccines added to the WHO international vaccine purchase list.
